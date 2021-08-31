Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

