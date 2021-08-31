Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,824. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. The stock has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
