Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $156.39. 5,291,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $145.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

