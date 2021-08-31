Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,734 shares of company stock worth $8,632,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.92. 2,077,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

