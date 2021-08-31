Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $395.46. The stock had a trading volume of 339,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

