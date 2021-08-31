Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,605. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

