Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 60,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $62,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA remained flat at $$52.46 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

