Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 171,500 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,494,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. 2,000,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

