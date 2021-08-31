Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 83.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

