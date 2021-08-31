Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,530 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 806,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,440. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

