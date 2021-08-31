Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

