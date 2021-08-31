Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,030 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 6,770,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,050 shares of company stock worth $18,107,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

