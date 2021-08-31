Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,375,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $321,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 78.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 802,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $187,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $27,216,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $229.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,384. The stock has a market cap of $446.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.30. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

