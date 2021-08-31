Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,810 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after buying an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after buying an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after buying an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE WFC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,428,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

