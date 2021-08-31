Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 139,020 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 139,020 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ORCL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,564. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

