Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 25,270 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.66. 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

