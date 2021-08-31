Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,150 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $135.14. 1,762,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.