Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 5,310 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.13. 1,854,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,260. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.87 and a 200-day moving average of $369.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

