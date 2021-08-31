Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 58,610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 58,610 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.45 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.