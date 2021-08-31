Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,171. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

