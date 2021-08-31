Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.30. 36,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,273. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

