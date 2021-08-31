Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $102.13 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Loom Network has a total market cap of $102.13 million and $13.85 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00856060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103356 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.