Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,534 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 106,534 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

