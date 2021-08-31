Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 129,915 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

