Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 170,677 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,677 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

