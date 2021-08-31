Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,517 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 202.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,517 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 32.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.91 and a 12-month high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

