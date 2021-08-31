Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,927 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Chemed worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $472.31 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

