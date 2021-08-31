Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,116 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 220.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $139.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of -803.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,442,082 shares of company stock valued at $183,349,674. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

