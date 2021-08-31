Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,452 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,403.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

