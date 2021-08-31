Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 29,008 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.