Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

