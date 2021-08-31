Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488,973 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $958,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

