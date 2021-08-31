Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bunge worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 3,631.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bunge by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

