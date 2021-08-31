Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,217 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after buying an additional 156,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after buying an additional 69,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,752,000 after buying an additional 193,604 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.79. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

