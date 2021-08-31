Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Penske Automotive Group worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

