Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $261.60 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $263.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.