Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,262 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Leslie’s worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

LESL stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.15. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

