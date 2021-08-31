Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

