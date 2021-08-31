Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

