Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $13.94 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.