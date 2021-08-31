Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $366.03 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $164.16 and a 12-month high of $368.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

