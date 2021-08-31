Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,533 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First American Financial worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

