Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

