Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2,374.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 363,036 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

