Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $293,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day moving average of $225.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,334 shares of company stock valued at $75,926,213 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.37.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

