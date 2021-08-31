Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,391 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

