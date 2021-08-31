Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 583.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

EXC stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

