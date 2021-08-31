Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 52.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 411,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 141,094 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $32,249,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $303.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.15, a P/E/G ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.