Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206,133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,298,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

