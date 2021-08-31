Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.