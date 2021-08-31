Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,277.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,190.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,283.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

